Office workers in this country are growing bananas on desks

By Simran Jeet 03:36 pm Jun 04, 202403:36 pm

What's the story In a unique approach to alleviating work-related stress, young Chinese office workers are growing bananas on their desks. The trend, known as "stop banana green" or ting zhi jiao lu in Mandarin, has gained popularity on Xiaohongshu, China's Instagram equivalent. Posts about this trend have received over 22,000 likes on the platform. The process involves nurturing green bananas in vases of water until they ripen - a fun distraction that takes about a week.

Sharing culture

Desktop banana cultivation fosters workplace relationships

The act of sharing these desktop-grown bananas with colleagues is seen as a way to enhance workplace relationships. Workers often write their colleagues' names on the banana skins to reserve them before distribution, creating a sense of anticipation and camaraderie. Online observers mention that desktop bananas naturally spark conversation and encourage individuals to "eat away the anxiety and let troubles vanish."

Sales surge

Banana trend boosts e-commerce, sparks speculation

The desktop banana trend has significantly boosted banana sales on e-commerce platforms like Taobao, operated by Alibaba Group. Hundreds of stores are selling bananas on this platform alone, with the top-selling store recently selling more than 20,000 bunches. However, some observers have suggested that this trend may have originated as a marketing ploy by banana farmers to counteract a slump in sales.

Tropical desks

Office workers expand desktop cultivation beyond bananas

In addition to bananas, some Chinese office workers are also growing pineapples at their desks. One worker, Yang, described her workstation as resembling a tropical rainforest and expressed plans to add more fruit plants. This expansion of the trend further illustrates the desire for a personalized and comforting workspace among young professionals in China's high-stress work environment.

Stress relief

Psychologist explains desktop cultivation trend

Psychologist Yu Guangrui attributes the desktop cultivation trend to the desire of young people to create a sense of belonging and security in their workspace. According to Yu, personalizing workstations helps individuals feel happier at work. This trend is a response to China's high-stress work environment, where the average working week exceeds 49 hours. Other stress-relief trends have also emerged recently, such as the "20-minute park effect" and tree-hugging.