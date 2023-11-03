Amid 70-hour workweek debate, India tops in workplace burnout list

Amid 70-hour workweek debate, India tops in workplace burnout list

By Rishabh Raj

Workplace fatigue was most prevalent in India at 62%

A recent study by the McKinsey Health Institute disclosed that India leads the world in workplace burnout, with 59% of participants experiencing symptoms. The research evaluated employee well-being across 30 nations, examining physical, mental, social, and spiritual aspects. Higher burnout rates were reported by younger employees aged 18 to 24, staff from smaller businesses, and nonmanagers. On the other hand, Cameroon had the lowest burnout rate at 9%, while the global average was 20%.

Workplace fatigue was most prevalent in India at 62%, closely followed by Japan at 61%. Switzerland reported the lowest rate of workplace fatigue at 22%. This revelation comes after Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy sparked debate on social media by proposing that young individuals should work 70 hours a week to increase the nation's productivity. While some business magnates supported his statement, others condemned it for encouraging an "overwork culture."

India ranks 2nd in holistic employee health

Interestingly, India ranked second in holistic employee health after Turkey in the McKinsey Health Institute's 2023 study. Turkey had the highest overall workplace holistic health score at 78%, followed by India at 76% and China at 75%. The global average was 57%. Japan had the lowest employee well-being score at 25%. Larger companies (over 250 employees) and managers scored higher in holistic health than smaller businesses and nonmanagers.

Employees with positive work experiences report better holistic health

The McKinsey study discovered that employees with positive work experiences reported better holistic health, displayed more innovation at work, and demonstrated improved job performance. The authors of the report highlighted the significant role employers have in shaping their employees' physical, mental, social, and spiritual health, stating, "For most adults, the majority of waking daily life is spent at work. That offers employers an opportunity to influence their employees' health."