Sensex climbs over 280 points, Nifty settles above 19,230 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:04 pm Nov 03, 202304:04 pm

Bajaj Finserv emerged as the biggest stock loser, dropping down by 2.68%

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.44% to 64,363.78 points while the Nifty climbed 0.51% to 19,230.6 points. The midcap stocks also ended on a higher note, with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.76% to 11,311.35 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Friday?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE led the way, gaining 2.48%, 1.36%, and 0.87%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Apollo Hospital, Adani Ports, and Eicher Motors, which climbed 5.54%, 2.69%, and 2.68%, respectively. Bajaj Finserv, Dr Reddy's Labs, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.68%, 1.28%, and 1.11%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.71% to 3,030.8 points, while the Nikkei plunged 1.09% to 31,949.89 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 232.72 points, or 1.78%, to close at 13,294.19 points.

INR dropped 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Friday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.02% to settle at Rs. 83.28 in the forex trade. While the gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 60,990, the silver futures dropped Rs. 308, or 0.43%, to end at Rs. 71,092. The crude oil future prices also declined by $0.24, or 0.29% to $82.52 per barrel.

Fuel prices remained unchanged

Fuel prices in Delhi remained unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $34,215.10, which is 3.27% down from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 2.56% and is currently selling at $1,786.17. BNB and Cardano are trading at $228.16 (1.16% down) and $0.3186 (2.55% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.06707, down 4.19% from yesterday.