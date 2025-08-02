WI captain Shai Hope set to complete 50 T20I appearances 

Pakistan will face West Indies in the second T20I of their three-match series on August 3. The match will be played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. The game will mark a crucial milestone for WI skipper Shai Hope , who would be standing in his 50th T20I. Here we decode his stats and records in the format.

Career Over 1,000 runs in T20Is Having played 49 T20Is so far, as per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has mustered 1,182 runs at an average of 28.82. His strike rate of 140.7 is certainly impressive. Hope, who made his T20I debut on December 29, 2017, owns eight 50-plus scores in the format. This includes a solitary hundred which came against Australia last month.

Dissection Decoding his T20I stats While 659 of Hope's T20I runs have come at home at 32.95, he has tallied 402 in away games at 22.33. He averages 40.33 in neutral T20Is, having scored 121 runs. The wicketkeeper-batter was named WI's T20I skipper earlier this year, having succeeded Rovman Powell. As captain, he now has 335 runs across 10 games at 37.22 (50s: 2, 100: 1).