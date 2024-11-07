Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 3rd ODI, West Indies clinched a series win against England, thanks to a record-breaking 209-run partnership between Carty and King.

Carty made history as the first St Maarten player to score an ODI century, while the Windies' pacers kept England's score in check.

Despite an early loss, the Windies secured victory in just 43 overs.

West Indies won the 3rd ODI by eight wickets

WI beat England in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1: Stats

By Parth Dhall 12:05 pm Nov 07, 2024

What's the story The West Indies cricket team registered a comprehensive win in the third and final ODI against England, thereby winning the series 2-1. The win was made possible by the brilliant show by Keacy Carty and Brandon King. The pair's centuries helped their side win by eight wickets at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Chasing a target of 264 runs, the Windies achieved it in just 43 overs.

Summary

A look at match summary

England had a horrible start as they were down to 24/4 after WI elected to field. While Phil Salt held one end (74), the likes of Matthew Forde and Romario Shepherd struck in quick succession. However, Sam Curran (40), Dan Mousley (57), Jamie Overton (32), and Jofra Archer (38*) contributed to England's 263/8. WI lost Evin Lewis early, but a double-century stand between Carty (128*) and King (102*) won them the match in 43 overs.

Record partnership

Carty, King's record-breaking partnership seals victory

Carty and King's 209-run partnership established a new record for WI's highest stand (any wicket) against England in an ODI. This incredible achievement was instrumental in the Windies's series-clinching victory. The pair's steady scoring maintained the pressure on England all along, with both players having scored their half-centuries before the 27th over was bowled.

Historic achievement

Carty becomes first St Maarten player to score ODI ton

Carty, who scored 128 runs off 114 balls, scripted history by becoming the first player from St Maarten to score a century for the West Indies. His partner King also brought up his century, scoring 102 runs off 117 balls. Despite King's dismissal by Reece Topley, Carty continued his onslaught and steered his team toward victory.

Bowling prowess

WI pacers restrict England's score

Earlier in the match, West Indies's pacers Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, and Romario Shepherd showed their bowling class by picking up seven wickets among them. This kept England to a total of 263/8. Even as Shepherd's mid-match injury brought Sherfane Rutherford into action, the Windies kept England's scoring in check.