Brilliant West Indies overcome England in 1st ODI: Key stats

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Brilliant West Indies overcome England in 1st ODI: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:47 am Dec 04, 202302:47 am

WI downed England in the first ODI (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

The West Indies cricket team overcame visitors England in the first ODI in Antigua. After a dismal ODI World Cup 2023, a much-changed England posted 325/10 in 50 overs. Harry Brook made the difference with a knock of 71. Sam Curran and Brydon Chase played crucial cameos at the end. In response, centurion Shai Hope stood tall for his side and helped WI win.

2/9

How did England's innings pan out?

England were off to a strong start as openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks added 77 runs. However, from 77/0, England were reduced to 77/2 and then 110/3. A 71-run stand between Zak Crawley (48) and Brook steadied the ship. With Brook's dismissal, England were 239/7 before Curran and Chase added a valuable 50-plus stand. For WI, Gudakesh Motie claimed 2/49.

3/9

WI get the job done in style

In response, WI saw their openers Alick Athanaze (66) and Brandon King (35) add a century-plus stand. WI were reduced to 144/3 as thereafter. However, skipper Hope and Shimron Hetmyer (32) added 56 runs. WI lost their fifth wicket quickly in Sherfane Rutherford and were 213/5. Romario Shepherd joined Hope in the middle and their match-winning stand helped WI claim a 1-0 lead.

4/9

Brook smashes his third ODI half-century

Brook scored a crucial 71 from 72 balls. His knock was laced with seven fours and two sixes. Brook smashed his third ODI half-century and a first versus the Windies. Playing only his 13th ODI for England, Brook has amassed 363 runs at an average of 27.92. His other two ODI fifties have come against Afghanistan and South Africa.

5/9

Athanaze slams his career-best ODI score

WI opener Athanaze smoked 66 from 65 balls, handing WI the ideal start. He slammed nine fours and two sixes. Athanaze registered his second ODI fifty, besides a career-best score. He owns 191 runs at 38.20.

6/9

5,000 ODI runs for Shai Hope; joint-fastest West Indian

Hope completed 5,000 ODI runs for West Indies. He clocked the milestone with his 60th run versus England. Hope has become the 11th West Indian to slam 5,000-plus ODI runs. He achieved the feat in his 114th inning. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope is the joint-fastest WI batter with the milestone. He equaled Sir Viv Richards (114 innings). Gordon Greenidge (121 innings) follows suit.

7/9

A crucial 89-run stand alongside Shepherd

Shepherd came in and played a pivotal knock. He took the risk and allowed Hope to play his part at the other end. Shepherd was involved in an 89-run stand. He scored 49, slamming four fours and three sixes. He has surpassed 300 ODI runs.

8/9

16th ODI century for Hope

Hope got to his century in style. He smashed Sam Curran for three sixes in the 49th over to win the match. Hope hit 109* from 83 balls, hitting four fours and seven sixes. He slammed his 16th ODI century and a first against England.

9/9

Do you know?

Curran had an awful day with the ball. He gave away 98 runs from 9.5 overs at an economy rate of 10.00. He has now conceded the most runs by an England bowler in an innings, surpassing Steve Harmison and Chris Jordan (97 runs).