Sports

Jimmy Adams to step down as CWI director of cricket

Jimmy Adams to step down as CWI director of cricket

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jun 01, 2023, 12:54 pm 3 min read

Adams has held the role for nearly six-and-a-half years (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

Jimmy Adams is set to end his tenure as the director of cricket of Cricket West Indies (CWI). His contract expires at the end of June this year. CWI is hence now on the lookout for the to-be-vacated position. Notably, Adams has held the role for nearly six-and-a-half years after taking over from Richard Pybus in January 2017. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

A lot has changed in the functioning of CWI in recent years and Adams has been instrumental to the same.

CWI CEO Jonny Grave credited him for the overhauling of the High-Performance structure, especially with respect to Coach Education & Development, Sport Science, and Medicine.

The Women's Caribbean Premier League was also started during his tenure.

What did the CWI CEO say?

"We are extremely grateful for the leadership and contribution that Jimmy has made over the past six and half years," Grave said in an official statement. "I have no doubt that Jimmy will continue to contribute to the game, particularly West Indies Cricket." Notably, separate selection panels for women's and youth WI teams were also formed during Adams's tenure.

StateWI's poor run in recent years

Meanwhile, WI's men's team endured a tough time during Adams's tenure. The issues of top players with the board are the major reasons behind the same. WI haven't reached the knockout stages of an ICC tournament since winning the T20 World Cup in 2016. Moreover, they could not even clear the preliminary stage of the T20 WC last year.

Here is what Adams said

Besides expressing his gratitude, Adams also wished CWI the best of luck for future endeavors. "It's been an honor to have been involved in the ongoing evolution of CWI," Adams said. "I have had the privilege of working with some amazing people across the organisation and am grateful for all the support they gave me over the past six-plus years."

Format-specific coaches for WI team

Notably, WI finished at the penultimate position in both the 2019-21 and 2021-23 ICC World Test Championships. Following the team's humiliating exit from last year's T20 WC, CWI hired format-specific coaches for the men's team: Andre Coley for Test cricket and Daren Sammy for white-ball cricket. Under Shai Hope's leadership, WI will play the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in June-July.

Here are his career stats

Adams, who represented West Indies between 1992 and 2001, also led the Caribbean side at the highest level. In 54 Tests, he scored 3,012 runs at 41.26 with the help of six tons and 14 fifties. The southpaw also clobbered 2,204 runs in 127 ODIs at 28.62. He owns 14 fifties in the format. With his left-arm spin, Adams also took 70 international wickets.