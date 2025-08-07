Rajasthan man chases, shoots dead 25 dogs in horrifying video 

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay confirmed that an investigation was launched on August 4, following the video's circulation on social media platforms. A case has been registered against Bavaria under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. In the viral videos, a third person can be seen in the video riding a separate motorcycle, following Bavaria and recording the gruesome act. Authorities are yet to ascertain whether this individual was part of the crime.

The motive for the massacre is unknown. However, the former sarpanch denied the accused's accusations that the dogs had killed his goats, claiming that the dogs had neither hurt anyone nor killed any livestock. She accused Bavaria and his friends of making up the "dead goats" justification to collect compensation. Jhanjariya suspected that this was part of a deliberate conspiracy, given that the same group had visited the area five months before under similar circumstances.