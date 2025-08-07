Uttarkashi flash floods: Over 400 people still stranded

A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand in August 2025, causing major flash floods that damaged roads and left hundreds stuck in places like Gangotri Dham. Rescue teams have evacuated about 274 people—some even airlifted out—but the situation is still tough for many.

Rescue operations on Over 450 people from the Army, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, and local police are working together to help those affected.

Indian Air Force helicopters have been flying evacuees to safety.

Most rescued so far are pilgrims from across India and thankfully they're safe now.

Casualties feared Even with all these efforts, around 400 people are still stranded because heavy rain has wrecked key roads.

The Army says at least five civilians have died and over 50—including nine soldiers—are missing.

Injured survivors have been taken to hospitals for care.