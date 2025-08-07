Next Article
Kejriwal gets passport renewal nod amid election violation case
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal just got the green light from a Sultanpur court to renew his passport.
This comes while he's facing charges for allegedly breaking election rules during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in Amethi.
The catch? He has to get court approval before heading abroad.
Judge's conditions for Kejriwal's travel
Kejriwal's team told the court he needed a valid passport, so they asked for permission.
The judge agreed but made it clear that Kejriwal can't leave India without telling the court first, keeping him under watch while his case is still pending.
For now, he remains out on bail as the legal process continues.