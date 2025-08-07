NDRF rescues thousands stranded in Uttarakhand floods, landslides
Uttarakhand is facing intense floods and landslides right now, making daily life tough for everyone.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stepped in, working through dangerous conditions to rescue people stuck by rising water and blocked roads.
NDRF's heroic rescues amid deadly disasters
On August 5, NDRF teams cleared debris from the Nainital-Haldwani road after a landslide and pulled three people to safety from the fast-moving Swarna River near Dehradun.
In Kedarnath, they even carved new paths through falling rocks to help evacuate 3,000 stranded pilgrims.
These brave efforts come as a reminder of how vulnerable Uttarakhand is to disasters—like the massive floods back in 2013 that claimed thousands of lives—showing just how important strong rescue teams are for the region.