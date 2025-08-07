NDRF rescues thousands stranded in Uttarakhand floods, landslides

NDRF's heroic rescues amid deadly disasters

On August 5, NDRF teams cleared debris from the Nainital-Haldwani road after a landslide and pulled three people to safety from the fast-moving Swarna River near Dehradun.

In Kedarnath, they even carved new paths through falling rocks to help evacuate 3,000 stranded pilgrims.

These brave efforts come as a reminder of how vulnerable Uttarakhand is to disasters—like the massive floods back in 2013 that claimed thousands of lives—showing just how important strong rescue teams are for the region.