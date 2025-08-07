Next Article
Driver dies by suicide, blames BJP MP in note
A 30-year-old government driver, M. Babu, was found dead by suicide on the Chikkaballapur District Collector's Office campus early Thursday.
He left behind a note accusing BJP MP K. Sudhakar of being linked to his death.
Note also named other people
Babu's note also accused Nagesh from Chikkakadiganahalli of cheating him out of ₹25 lakh with fake promises of a government job, and mentioned an accounts assistant from the Zilla Panchayat.
Police are now piecing together his final hours using CCTV footage as their investigation continues.