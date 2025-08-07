Soon, Andhra, Haryana women won't need bus fares  

The government of Haryana has announced free bus travel for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan , with the scheme available from 12:00pm on August 8 to midnight on August 9. Women and children under 15 can avail this facility on Haryana Roadways buses within the state and to Chandigarh and Delhi. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is launching a broader free bus travel initiative for women, titled "Stree Shakti," starting on August 15.

Route concerns Transport minister raises concerns over route management Haryana's Transport Minister Anil Vij said the proposal was approved by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Vij also raised concerns over route management with private bus operators, saying, "Reports have come in indicating that route allocation for private buses has not been properly managed." He added officials have been directed to look into the timings of private buses departing just before state-run services.

Andhra initiative Andhra Pradesh's 'Stree Shakti' scheme to start on August 15 For Andhra Pradesh, the free bus travel scheme for women will commence on August 15. The initiative, which is a major election promise of the current government, will cost ₹1,942 crore annually and is expected to benefit up to 1.4 crore women each year. Nearly 75% of the state's bus fleet will be part of this program.