India's 2nd National Space Day on August 23
India is all set to celebrate its second National Space Day on August 23, marking the Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing.
The big event in New Delhi will feature Prime Minister Modi and spotlight Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's return after 18 days on the International Space Station (ISS).
Shukla's return from ISS to be celebrated
Shukla, along with Prashanth Nair, Ajith Krishnan, and Angad Pratap, will be honored for their Gaganyaan mission training.
Gaganyaan aims to send Indians into space by 2027 and launch the country's first space station module by 2028—showing just how far India's human spaceflight dreams have come.
Inspiring the next generation
National Space Day isn't just about past achievements—it's about inspiring young minds.
With exhibitions, competitions, and outreach across India, the day highlights how space exploration benefits everyone and encourages students to imagine themselves as future scientists or astronauts.