Chikungunya cases rising in Mumbai and Maharashtra: Know more

Chikungunya cases have spiked in Mumbai and Maharashtra this year—1,512 statewide from January to July, with Mumbai jumping from 46 to 265 cases. Early monsoon rains made it easy for mosquitoes to breed, leading to the surge.

What are the symptoms of chikungunya? This virus hits fast with fever and joint pain that can last for months.

You might also get muscle aches, rash, headache, or just feel wiped out.

Most people recover on their own, but it can be rough for babies, older adults, or anyone with health issues.

There's no special medicine yet—just rest up, stay hydrated, and use painkillers if needed.

Vaccines exist but aren't widely available.

China is also seeing a big outbreak It's not just here—over 7,000 people in China's Guangdong Province have gotten sick since June.

While chikungunya used to stick mostly to Africa and Asia, it's now popping up in Europe and the Americas too.