Next Article
Maharashtra: 4 kids killed, 2 injured in truck-motorcycle collision
On Thursday, four children lost their lives after a speeding truck hit them while they were walking along the Armori-Gadchiroli highway in Maharashtra.
Two others were injured and are being treated at Gadchiroli General Hospital.
The truck driver is still unidentified and hasn't been caught yet.
CM announces ₹4 lakh compensation
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹4 lakh compensation for each victim's family and said the government will cover costs to airlift the critically injured to Nagpur for better care.
Locals, upset by the tragedy, blocked roads demanding justice until police stepped in to restore order.