Lightning strikes are top weather-related death cause in India
Lightning strikes are quietly becoming a major danger across India, with over 1 lakh deaths since 1967—making them the top cause of weather-related fatalities.
In just a few months of 2025, Andhra Pradesh saw 54 deaths, and states like Bihar and West Bengal have also seen a surge in fatalities.
Need for timely alerts, awareness
More lightning is being linked to climate change, urbanization, and pollution—all fueling hotter cities and more storms.
While early warning apps like Damini exist, many rural areas still can't access timely alerts.
Bridging this tech gap and raising awareness could save lives in the most vulnerable regions.