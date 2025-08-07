Next Article
Man gets death penalty for raping, killing daughter
A 42-year-old man from West Bengal has been sentenced to death for raping and murdering his 14-year-old daughter in May last year.
The crime came to light when the girl's mother found her body the next morning and alerted police.
A postmortem confirmed she was sexually assaulted before being killed.
Accused was father of victim
Investigators found a rope at the scene that matched marks on the victim's neck, helping link the father directly to the crime.
The court convicted him under sections of both IPC and POCSO.
This case is part of a recent pattern in West Bengal, where courts have handed out death sentences for similar crimes against minors, signaling zero tolerance for such brutality.