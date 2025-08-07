India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train rolls out in September

India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train is rolling out in September 2025, promising a faster and more comfortable way to travel overnight. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says this new addition will make long journeys smoother, safer, and a lot more high-tech.

Specs and features of the new train The train has 16 coaches and fits about 1,100 passengers across AC First Class, AC 2 Tier, and AC 3 Tier. It can hit speeds up to 180km/h.

Expect perks like real-time info screens, USB charging lights at your seat, CCTV for safety, touch-free toilets (finally!), hot showers in First AC, and better accessibility for everyone.

Safety is a priority Safety is big here—think Kavach anti-collision tech, emergency brakes, sensor doors, and anti-climbing couplers.

The trains are being made in Bengaluru by Bharat Earth Movers Limited using Integral Coach Factory tech.

Plus, there'll be a special maintenance hub ready by early 2026.