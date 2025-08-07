Next Article
Ayodhya Ram temple to hoist 42-foot saffron flag in November
Ayodhya is gearing up for a big moment this November as the Ram temple gets ready to raise a massive 42-foot saffron flag on its main spire.
The ceremony, set for November 25 during Vivah Panchami, will celebrate the legendary wedding of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita—a day marked by lively processions and reenactments across the city.
PM, President likely to attend
The event is being organized by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu expected to join around 5,000 guests, including religious leaders from across India.
Besides the main flag, five more saffron flags will go up on smaller spires dedicated to other deities.
It's all part of showing off the temple's new look and Ayodhya's growing role as a spiritual hub.