Karnataka men poisoned school water to get Muslim headmaster transferred
Three men have been arrested for allegedly poisoning the water tank at a government primary school in Hulikatti village, Karnataka. Their aim was to get the Muslim headmaster, Suleman Gorinayak, transferred from his post.
The accused—Sagar Patil (a local Sri Ram Sene leader), Krishna Madar, and Naganagouda Patil—allegedly put pesticide in the school's drinking water on July 14.
3 men in judicial custody
Twelve students got sick after drinking the contaminated water; 11 had to be hospitalized but have since recovered.
Police have charged the men, and all three are now in judicial custody.
Investigations revealed that Krishna bribed a student with snacks and cash to carry out the act.
Karnataka's Chief Minister called it a "heinous act" fueled by religious hatred.