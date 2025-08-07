Next Article
Uttarkashi cloudburst: 24 Nepalese laborers missing, 5 dead
A sudden cloudburst hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on Tuesday, leaving 24 Nepalese laborers missing while they were working on road and bridge projects.
Five people have died, and Dharali village—an important stop for travelers to Gangotri—suffered major damage.
Search operations are on
Rescue teams are searching for the missing workers and 11 army personnel in tough conditions, with heavy machines being flown in to help clear debris.
Vijay Singh, one of the survivors, shared that his son called him just before the disaster struck to say there was too much water; sadly, he lost contact after phone lines went down.
With weather improving now, search operations are expected to move faster.