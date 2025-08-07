Uttarakhand cloudburst: 50 people still missing, red alert issued

Heavy rainfall hampers rescue operations

Continuous rain and landslides have blocked roads and left some towns like Dharali affected.

Rescue workers—over 230 of them—are using drones, radars, sniffer dogs, and advanced equipment to find survivors.

Still, many people remain trapped or missing because the weather keeps getting in the way.

If you have friends or family in Uttarakhand or know anyone traveling there for Char Dham Yatra, it's definitely a time to check in on them and stay updated.