Uttarakhand cloudburst: 50 people still missing, red alert issued
A sudden cloudburst and flash flood hit Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand on August 5, leading to large-scale rescue efforts.
So far, about 130 people have been rescued, but at least 50 are still missing.
The IMD has issued a red alert for the area as heavy rainfall is making everything tougher for rescue teams.
Heavy rainfall hampers rescue operations
Continuous rain and landslides have blocked roads and left some towns like Dharali affected.
Rescue workers—over 230 of them—are using drones, radars, sniffer dogs, and advanced equipment to find survivors.
Still, many people remain trapped or missing because the weather keeps getting in the way.
If you have friends or family in Uttarakhand or know anyone traveling there for Char Dham Yatra, it's definitely a time to check in on them and stay updated.