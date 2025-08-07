Uttarakhand flash floods: 274 rescued, 59 still missing  

Rescue operations are underway in Harshil and Dharali in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand after flash floods and landslides occurred due to cloudbursts this week. The disaster has left 59 people missing, including 50 civilians and nine soldiers. So far, 274 tourists have been rescued from Gangotri and other areas, and five deaths have been confirmed.

Additional support Mi-17 choppers to ferry NDRF personnel The tourists included 131 from Gujarat and 123 from Maharashtra. They are being shifted to Uttarkashi and Dehradun. For the rescue operations, the Army's Chinook helicopters and Russian-made Mi-17 helicopters are being used. These choppers will ferry National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and medics to the affected areas and bring back stranded tourists. The Nelong base is being utilized for this purpose as road links remain open.

ITBP involvement ITBP helicopters pressed into service Helicopters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also been pressed into service. By Thursday morning, they had rescued 61 people from the affected areas and shifted them to Matli. One of the rescued persons was airlifted to a hospital for immediate medical aid. Initial rescue efforts were impeded by continuous debris flow in Kheer Ganga and extensive damage to the Gangotri Highway. However, Wednesday's improving weather allowed helicopters to take off, allowing rescue personnel to reach the affected areas.

Twitter Post Army shares update #HADR Update

📍 Dharali, Uttarakhand

🗓️ 07 August 2025



Current Situation

• Road access severely disrupted at Bartwari, Linchigad, near Harsil, Gangrani & Dharali; restoration efforts underway.

• Military helipad at Harsil & civil helipad at Nelong operational.

• Dharali… pic.twitter.com/g9q8GgaaoC — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 7, 2025