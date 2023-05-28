Sports

IPL 2023 final postponed due to rain: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall May 28, 2023, 11:05 pm 1 min read

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, has been postponed due to incessant rain. It had been raining in Ahmedabad since evening, which delayed the toss. The rain eased off in phases, but the downpour deferred the final eventually. Notably, the match goes into the reserve day.

IPL 2023 final to be held on May 29

"The IPL final has been moved to the reserve day at 7:30 PM, May 29," read the big screen at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Like the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup final, an extra day was reserved for the IPL 2023 final.

10th final appearance for CSK

CSK had reached the IPL final for the record 10th time. They had finished the league stage as the second-placed side with 17 points. The Yellow Army had qualified for the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history. CSK will now vie to win their fifth IPL title. They were crowned champions in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.