IPL 2023, DC vs CSK: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 20, 2023, 03:08 pm 2 min read

DC have won only two out of six home games in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

We are right at the end of the league phase in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. This is the last league game for both teams and the Chennai Super Kings will hope to prevail over the Delhi Capitals and seal the top-two spot. DC are coming off a win, whereas CSK lost their last match against KKR. Here is the pitch report.

A look at the pitch conditions

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for its low and slow wickets and run-scoring won't be easy as batters need to get set before playing their strokes. Spinners will get much help from the strip as the ball is expected to grip and turn. Chasing teams have found some joy here this season, having won four out of six matches this season.

Here are the stadium stats

8.40 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL 2023. Chasing is the mantra here as 45 out of 84 IPL matches have ended in their favor (excluding Super Over wins). DC own the highest total here (231/4) against Punjab Kings in 2011. The lowest team score here also belongs to DC, 66 versus Mumbai Indians in 2017.

A look at DC's numbers at this venue?

DC have a poor record at home in the IPL. They have registered only 32 victories here in 76 IPL matches. The Capitals have won two out of six home games this season. Notably, DC have lost five matches against CSK at this venue out of seven total meetings here. CSK will look to take confidence from that positive record.

Here are the key performers

DC skipper David Warner has been exceptional at this ground in IPL. He is the highest run-scorer here with 961 runs at an average of 32.03. Ravindra Jadeja has scored 139 runs and has also scalped nine wickets. Axar Patel has slammed 342 runs here at 42.75 and has claimed 12 wickets. MS Dhoni has scored 213 runs in 13 T20s here at 30.42.

Here are the Playing XIs for this tie

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. DC Playing XI: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.