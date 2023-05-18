Sports

Liam Livingstone slams his career-best IPL score: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 18, 2023, 12:11 am 2 min read

Liam Livingstone smashed a 48-ball 94 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings in match number 64 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. The Capitals claimed their fifth win after successfully defending 213/2. An incredible 94-run knock from Liam Livingstone went in vain. The PBKS middle-order batter slammed his career-best score in the IPL. Here are the key stats.

Livingstone nearly got PBKS home

Livingstone was the lone warrior for PBKS in the death overs. He inspired hope in the PBKS camp when they were 135/4 after 16 overs while chasing 214. Livingstone soon smashed his second half-century of IPL 2023 off just 29 balls. He ended up scoring 94 off 48 balls, his career-best score in the tournament. Livingstone smashed 5 fours and 9 sixes.

A look at the notable numbers

In 31 IPL matches, Livingstone has raced to 819 runs at 30.33. He registered his sixth IPL fifty. Livingstone has also got to 59 IPL maximums. After a solid IPL 2022 season in which he scored 437 runs, Livingstone came to the fore, hammering his second fifty this season. Meanwhile, in the 20-over format, Livingstone has over 5,200 runs (50s: 31, 100s: 2).

How did the match pan out?

A 94-run partnership between Prithvi Shaw and David Warner fueled DC after PBKS elected to field. While Warner departed for 46, Rilee Rossouw took the baton eventually. The latter handed DC a strong finish, with Philip Salt slamming a 14-ball 26*. PBKS lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan (golden duck) before Atharva Taide and Livingstone struck. Taide retired out but the Kings still fell short (198/8).