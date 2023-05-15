Sports

IPL 2023: LSG, MI fight for playoff berths

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 15, 2023

MI are looking to secure a top two finish in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to secure their place in the playoffs when they host the Mumbai Indians in match number 63 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Both teams have played 12 matches, with LSG winning six times in comparison to MI's seven victories. MI will also look to shore up their place in the top two. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the high-voltage clash on May 16. 7.19 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL 2023. Teams batting first have won three out of six games here while chasing teams have won two. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 pm IST.

A look at the H2H record

LSG made their IPL debut last season and have faced the five-time champions MI only twice. However, both times, LSG prevailed over Rohit Sharma's men. The last meeting saw LSG win by 36 runs. Batting first, they slammed 168/6 on the back of KL Rahul's brilliant century off 62 deliveries. In reply, MI could only manage 132/8 as Krunal Pandya finished with 3/19.

MI, LSG aim to secure their playoff spots

MI started with two losses this season. But they bounced back with three wins on the bounce. They are in third spot with 14 points, and a win here will settle their berth in the playoffs. Meanwhile, LSG are fourth with 13 points from 12 matches. One of their matches was abandoned, and that extra point will be beneficial in the playoffs race.

Here are the probable playing XIs

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Amit Mishra, and Avesh Khan. MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, and Akash Madhwal.

A look at the key performers

SKY is in sensational form, having scored 479 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 190.83. Mayers has slammed 361 runs this season, out of which, 264 runs have come in the powerplay. Kishan has amassed 366 runs at a decent strike rate of 143.52. Chawla has snapped 19 wickets in 12 matches at 18.78. Bishnoi is LSG's top wicket-taker, with 12 wickets.

