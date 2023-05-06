Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs MI: MS Dhoni elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 06, 2023, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings will meet in what promises to be a mouth-watering Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams have had mixed campaigns so far with CSK winning five of their 10 games (1 NR). MI also have five victories but in nine matches. CSK skipper MS Dhoni has won the toss and will field.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this duel on May 6 (3:30pm). Another run feast might be on offer as the track here has been fruitful for batting. Spinners can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

Both teams have faced each other a total of 35 times in the IPL. MI are ahead with 20 wins, whereas CSK have mustered only 15 victories. MS Dhoni's men prevailed by seven wickets when the two sides met earlier this season. While Ajinkya Rahane starred with a breathtaking 27-ball 61, Ravindra Jadeja returned with 3/20.

A look at the Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

Two changes for MI

Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss that Kumar Kartikeya is out and Raghav Goyal is making his debut. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma is ill and is replaced by Tristan Stubbs.