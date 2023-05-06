Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, GT vs LSG: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 06, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

Shubman Gill is GT's leading run-getter this season (Source: Twitter/@ShubmanGill)

Gujarat Titans will look to continue their sensational run against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). With seven wins in 11 games, GT are leading the standings and are racing toward a playoff spot. LSG have had a mixed campaign as they have five wins in 10 games (NR: 1). Here we decode the anticipated player battles.

Shubman Gill vs Krunal Pandya

Shubman Gill is GT's leading run-getter this season with 375 runs. However, he has struggled against Krunal Pandya, who dismissed him when the two sides met earlier in the season. The left-arm spinner has also kept Gill at bay, conceding just 29 runs off 37 balls in IPL. Notably, Gill's overall IPL record against left-arm spinners is impressive as his strike rate reads 134.44.

Hardik Pandya vs Ravi Bishnoi

GT skipper Hardik Pandya would be high of confidence, having played a breathtaking 15-ball 39*-run cameo versus Rajasthan Royals in his last outing. As he likes tackling the leg-spinners, Ravi Bishnoi must come up with a precise plan against him. Hardik has gathered 55 runs off just 25 balls against Bishnoi without being dismissed. His overall IPL strike rate against leggies read 130.10.

Nicholas Pooran vs Rashid Khan

Nicholas Pooran is pivotal to LSG's middle overs plans and in that phase, he will have to negotiate with Rashid Khan's bowling. In five IPL meetings, Pooran has only scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 65, besides being dismissed once. The southpaw has scored 26 runs in eight T20 innings against Rashid, falling to him twice (SR: 65.41).

Kyle Mayers vs Mohammed Shami

As both Kyle Mayers and Mohammed Shami open the proceedings in their respective departments, they are bound to tackle each other. Shami has been brilliant with the new ball as his tally of 12 powerplay wickets is currently the highest for any bowler this season. Mayers has been striking at 142.48 within field restrictions in IPL 2023. Their face-off would certainly be enticing.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on May 7 (3:30pm). The pitch here is generally balanced and assists both the batters and the bowlers. Chasing teams have won three of the five games here this season. 8.19 is the average run rate for teams batting first. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema.