Sports

IPL: KL Rahul owns third-highest 50-plus scores as an opener

IPL: KL Rahul owns third-highest 50-plus scores as an opener

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 22, 2023, 08:12 pm 3 min read

KL Rahul registered his 33rd IPL fifty (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In a night for the captains, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul slammed his 33rd fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Gujarat Giants. Rahul played a grueling knock but unfortunately, he couldn't steer his team home as GT won by seven runs. He struggled in the latter part of his innings and finished with only a 61-ball 68. Here's more.

Rahul's fifty not enough as Gujarat stun Lucknow

Rahul and Kyle Mayers started brilliantly for LSG, adding a 55-run opening stand in quick time. Post Mayers's dismissal, Rahul shared another 51-run stand alongside Krunal Pandya. LSG were 126/3 when Rahul was dismissed in the 20th over. LSG lost four successive wickets to be restricted to 128/7. Mohit Sharma picket two scalps and there were two run outs.

A look at Rahul's overall IPL numbers

Playing his 116th IPL match, he has raced to 4,151 runs with an average of 47.17. He also owns a strike rate of 134.55 and has accumulated 33 fifties and four centuries. This season, Rahul has slammed 262 runs in seven matches at 37.42. This was his second fifty after he slammed a 56-ball 74 against PBKS. He finished with 616 runs last season.

Third-highest 50-plus scores as an opener in IPL history

As per Cricbuzz, Rahul now owns the third-highest 50-plus scores as an opening batter in IPL history. Rahul has 35 fifty-plus scores in the IPL, steering clear of Gautam Gambhir and Chris Gayle (34 each). David Warner (57) and Shikhar Dhawan (48) are above Rahul in this regard. Rahul smashed his 33rd IPL fifty. Overall, he has 37 fifty-plus scores in the IPL.

Fastest Indian to 7,000 T20 runs, third-fastest overall

Rahul reached the milestone of 7,000 runs in T20 cricket in only 197 innings, breaking Virat Kohli's record of 212 innings. Hence he became the fastest Indian to complete the feat. Overall, as per ESPNCricinfo, Babar Azam holds the record of reaching the milestone in 188 innings. While WI legend Chris Gayle has reached the mark in 192 innings, taking the second spot.

How did the match pan out?

GT faced an initial setback but Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha (47) added 68 runs for the second wicket. Hardik slammed a 50-ball 66 helping the visitors post 135/6. In response, LSG were off to a fiery start as the openers added 55 runs. They were 106/2 in the 15th over and from there they lost their way completely and lost by seven runs.

Third slowest IPL strike rate (minimum 60 balls)

Rahul scored his last 18 runs in 23 balls. The top four slowest IPL strike rates (minimum 60 balls): 93.65 - 59(63) - JP Duminy, MI vs PBKS, Durban, 2009. 109.68 - 68(62) - Aaron Finch, SRH vs MI, Hyderabad, 2014. 111.48 - 68(61) - KL Rahul, LSG vs GT, Lucknow, today. 112.9 - 70*(62) - Shubman Gill, KKR vs SRH, Abu Dhabi, 2020.