IPL 2023: Pooran's blinder takes LSG to victory against RCB

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 10, 2023

Pooran hammered 62 off 19 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants chased down 213 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Marcus Stoinis laid the foundation of LSG's win, while Nicholas Pooran played a blinder to bring them home. Earlier, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell starred with half-centuries. Mohammed Siraj took three wickets.

How did the match pan out?

Kohli and du Plessis got off RCB to a flier after LSG elected to field. The former smashed a 44-ball 61, while du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell added a century stand (212/2). LSG suffered a top-order collapse before Stoinis fired. Pooran and Ayush Badoni further bolstered LSG's chances, while Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan held their nerves in the final-ball thriller.

An unbelievable knock by Pooran

Pooran played a swashbuckling knock in LSG's win. He came to the middle after the Super Giants were reduced to 99/4 in 10.4 overs. LSG even lost skipper Rahul in the 12th over, but Pooran kept the hopes alive. His onslaught helped him slam the fastest fifty of the season (15 balls). Pooran, LSG's hero, hammered 62 off 19 balls (4 fours, 7 sixes).

Joint-second-fastest IPL fifty

Pooran now has the joint-second-fastest fifty of the IPL, with Yusuf Pathan (15 vs SRH, Kolkata, 2014) and Sunil Narine 15 vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2017). Only KL Rahul (14 vs DC, 2018) and Pat Cummins (14 vs MI, 2022) are ahead of Pooran.

Fifth half-century for Stoinis

Stoinis's knock inspired hope in the LSG camp after they were tottering on 23/3. The Australian batter started his counter-attack that brought LSG back in the hunt. Stoinis smashed his fifth IPL fifty off just 25 balls in 10th over. However, Karn Sharma brought an end to Stoinis's exploits. The latter smashed 65 off 30 balls (6 fours and 5 sixes).

A scintillating fifty from Kohli

Kohli came out all guns blazing, attacking the bowlers right from the start. He completed his half-century off 35 balls in the ninth over. It was Kohli's 46th IPL fifty and a second in three matches. Kohli, who eyed his sixth IPL ton, was dismissed by veteran Mishra in the 12th over. The former smashed 61 off 44 balls (4 fours, 4 sixes).

50+ scores against most teams

Kohli now has 50+ scores against most teams in the IPL (13). He has at least one such score against 13 of 15 teams to have featured in the tournament. The former RCB skipper has left behind David Warner, Gautam Gambhir, and Shikhar Dhawan on the list. The aforementioned players have achieved this feat against 12 different teams.

Another record shattered by Kohli

Kohli now has 24 fifty-plus scores in T20s in Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium), the joint-most by a player at a venue. He has joined England's Alex Hales, who owns as many scores at Trent Bridge. Jason Roy and Tamim Iqbal follow suit (21 each).

Kohli's highest score in Powerplay (T20s)

Kohli punished the bowlers in the first six overs. He slammed 42 of his 61 in this phase. As per Abhishek Mukherjee, these are the most runs scored by Kohli in the Powerplay in T20 cricket. His previous highest scores read 39 vs WI (2017), 38 vs SL (2012), 37 vs England (2012/13), 36 vs Delhi Daredevils (2018), and 36 vs Rajasthan Royals (2018).

Du Plessis unleashes his carnage

RCB captain du Plessis began his carnage after Kohli departed. Like Kohli, the former raced to his half-century off 35 balls. It was his 27th half-century in the IPL. Du Plessis smacked a 115-meter six off Ravi Bishnoi in the 15th over. He sent the ball out of the stadium. Du Plessis finished with an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls (5 fours, 5 sixes).

A whirlwind knock from Maxwell

Even Maxwell was not on the back foot. He struck in tandem with his captain. He brought up a 24-ball half-century with a maximum in the penultimate over of the innings. The Australian batter now has 14 half-centuries in the IPL, eight of which have come for the Royal Challengers. Maxwell racked up 59 off 29 balls (3 fours, 6 sixes).

Sixth-most runs for RCB in IPL

Maxwell is now the sixth-highest run-scorer for RCB in the IPL. Maxwell, with 890 runs, is only behind Kohli (7,212), AB de Villiers (4,522), Chris Gayle (3,420), Jacques Kallis (1,271), and Rahul Dravid (1,132).

Du Plessis reaches 3,500 IPL runs and 300 T20 sixes

During the match, du Plessis became just the 18th player to reach 3,500 runs in the IPL. He now has 3,578 runs from 119 matches at an average of 35.42. Du Plessis also raced to 300 sixes in T20 cricket.