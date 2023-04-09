Sports

IPL 2023, KKR's Venkatesh Iyer slams his sixth half-century: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 09, 2023

Venkatesh Iyer slammed his highest IPL score against GT (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Venkatesh Iyer smashed a blazing half-century against Gujarat Titans in match 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He was the pick of the KKR batters as he scored 83 runs from 40 deliveries. Ultimately KKR overcame Gujarat by three wickets, chasing GT's mammoth total of 204/2. Rinku Singh sealed the deal with five consecutive sixes.

A superb hand from Venkatesh

Venkatesh came as an 'Impact Player' when KKR lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early in the third over. He stitched a 100-run stand with captain Nitish Rana in only 55 balls, taking the score beyond 120. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and five sixes and came at a strike rate of 207.50. He was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in the 16th over.

Venkatesh completes 650-plus runs for KKR

With this knock, Venkatesh has raced to 672 runs for KKR in 25 IPL matches at 29.21 with a decent strike rate of 126.31. Venkatesh made his debut for KKR in the second phase of the IPL 2021. He finished with 370 runs in 10 matches at 41.11. He was exceptional for KKR in 2021 and helped them reach the finals.

A 100-run partnership between Venkatesh and Rana

Venkatesh and Rana kept KKR within reach as they slammed a 100-run stand in only 55 deliveries. This was the fifth-highest third-wicket partnership for KKR in the IPL. Rana smashed a 29-ball 45 and fell short of his fifty. Overall, Rana has amassed 2,251 runs in 94 IPL matches at 27.79. He is KKR's fifth-highest runs scorer with 1,814 runs in 77 matches.