IPL 2023: Format, venues, changes, streaming details, and more

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 28, 2023, 01:12 pm 2 min read

The 16th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will be underway on March 31 when reigning champions Gujarat Titans take on four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. India's flagship T20 tournament started back in 2008 and has gone through several changes over the years. The upcoming season will witness the return of home and away format. Here are further details about the tournament.

The return of home and away format

As mentioned, IPL 2023 will return to the usual home-away format after three years. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 IPL was hosted behind closed doors in the UAE. In 2021, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Chennai hosted the first half before it shifted to the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Last season, the tournament was organized in Mumbai and Pune across four venues.

Telecast and live-streaming details

Disney Star retained its Indian sub-continent television rights for IPL 2023 for a hefty fee of Rs 23,575 crores. Hence, the matches will be aired live on the Star Sports Network in different languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, Viacom18 bought the digital rights for Rs 23,578. JioCinema will live-stream IPL 2023 (free) in 4k resolution.

The Impact Player rule

IPL 2023 will see the introduction of the Impact Player rule. The teams will name four substitute players apart from their main starting line-up. Later at any point in time, they can use these subs as their 'Impact Player'. A team can make only one substitution change in a particular match. The outgoing player won't take any further part in the contest.

Declaration of Playing XI after the toss

Generally, franchise captains exchange their teamsheets before they carry on with the toss as the playing XIs are preplanned. But now, captains can wait for the outcome of the toss and then accordingly decide their playing line-ups. According to IPL authorities, this change will help the teams plan better for the 'Impact Player' rule. SAT20 League became the first tournament to introduce this rule.

Teams can review wide and no-ball calls

Teams can now use the Decision Review System (DRS) to review wide and no-ball calls to minimize the errors made by the on-field umpires. They can also review any illegal movement from a wicket-keeper or fielder resulting in a dead ball and five penalty runs.