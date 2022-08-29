Sports

WI's Fabian Allen makes himself available for selection: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 29, 2022, 08:46 pm 2 min read

Allen has represented West Indies in 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies bowling all-rounder Fabian Allen has made himself available for selection ahead of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The spin-bowling all-rounder last played for the Windies over six months ago. Earlier this year, Allen declined a national contract with Cricket West Indies (CWI). He missed the internationals throughout WI's home season due to "personal reasons". Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Allen, who plays white-ball cricket, opted out of the internationals this year due to personal reasons.

He last featured in the India T20I series in February.

Allen, in a statement, revealed that he had lost his father to cancer this year.

He thanked CWI for supporting him throughout his tough phase.

Allen confirmed that he is available for selection.

Statement It has been a difficult time for me: Allen

"Some of you may know, I lost my father to cancer this year, and it has been a very difficult time for me," Allen said. "He was my biggest fan and I'm happy he got [to] see me live my dream as a professional cricketer. I will continue to make him proud. As a professional athlete you learn to quickly put things behind you."

MI Grateful to Mumbai Indians: Allen

Allen also acknowledged the efforts of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) in his journey. "I'm very grateful to the MI franchise for allowing me the time to handle my personal arrangements and being flexible with my schedule," he said. Allen started his IPL journey in 2021 with Punjab Kings. Although Allen moved to MI in 2022, he played a solitary match.

Numbers A look at his international numbers

Allen made his international debut in October 2018 in an ODI against India. He has represented WI in 20 of them and 34 T20Is. The right-handed batter has smashed 467 runs, including a half-century. Allen, who is also a left-arm spinner, has taken 31 wickets, with 24 of them coming in T20Is. Notably, Allen has a strike rate of 148.04 in T20 cricket.

Comeback Allen eyes an international comeback

Allen would want to carve out a spot for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the inaugural season of the 6ixty, having slammed 138 runs at a strike rate of 226.22. Allen smashed 14 sixes from four games. He will now represent Jamaica Tallawahs in the impending Caribbean Premier League (CPL) edition.