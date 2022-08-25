Sports

Shubman Gill to play for Glamorgan in County Championship 2022

Shubman Gill to play for Glamorgan in County Championship 2022

Written by V Shashank Aug 25, 2022, 01:23 pm 3 min read

Shubman Gill bagged his second consecutive Player of the Series in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's rising sensation Shubman Gill could feature for Glamorgan for the remainder of the County season. The talented batter's inclusion is subject to visa clearance. Notably, it would be Gill's maiden stint in County Cricket. The 22-year-old would become only the seventh Indian cricketer to partake in England's domestic season underway. Glamorgan compete in Division Two of the English County. Here's more.

Information Seventh Indian cricketer to participate in County Championship 2022

Gill would be only the seventh Indian cricketer to take part in the ongoing County Championship. Mohammed Siraj (Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex), Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Navdeep Saini (Kent), Krunal Pandya (Warwickshire), and Washington Sundar (Lancashire) are other Indian players in this regard.

Information Gill to unlock a laud-worthy feat

Gill would be only the third Indian to don a Glamorgan jersey, besides former India head coach Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (2005).

FC Gill has impeccable numbers in FC cricket

Gill debuted for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy 2017-18. Since then, the stylish bloke has piled up 2,877 runs in 35 FC matches. He averages 53.27 and has struck at a phenomenal 70.17. He boasts seven tons and 15 fifties, with a personal best of 268. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has managed 1,176 runs for Punjab, averaging 65.33.

Information Second successive PoS award

Gill picked his second consecutive Player of the Series award in the lately concluded tour of Zimbabwe after faring well against the West Indies. He averaged over 100 in each of the two ODI series (Zimbabwe: 122.50 and West Indies: 102.50).

ODIs Gill averages 71.28 in ODI cricket

Gill has been on a roll in ODI cricket. He has raced to 499 runs in the format from nine ODIs. Gill averages an incredible 71.28, having registered three fifties besides a century. He has recorded four scores of 50 or more in his last six ODIs. His scores in the period read as 130, 33, 82*, 98*, 43, and 64.

ODI Rankings ICC ODI Rankings: Gill enters top 50

After scoring a century against Zimbabwe, Gill entered the top 50 in the men's ICC ODI Batting Rankings. The right-handed batter jumped 45 places to 38th in the rankings. Gill is among the top five Indian batters in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters - Virat Kohli (fifth), Rohit Sharma (sixth), Shikhar Dhawan (12th), KL Rahul (35th), and Gill (38th).

Information A look at Glamorgan's position in County Championship Division Two

Glamorgan are seated third in Division Two post an innings win over Leicestershire. They have mustered 160 points from five wins, two losses, and three draws. Up next, Glamorgan faces Worcestershire, starting September 5. Nottinghamshire (195) and Middlesex (165) occupy the top two spots.