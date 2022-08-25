Sports

New Zealand announce ODI squad for Australia series; Henry returns

Written by V Shashank Aug 25, 2022, 01:12 pm 3 min read

Henry missed the entire West Indies tour (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

A 15-man squad has been announced by New Zealand for the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee Trophy against Australia. The three-match ODI series commences on September 6, with the Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns playing host to the encounters. Skipper Kane Williamson will captain the side, having missed out on the last two ODIs versus West Indies. Speedster Matt Henry makes a return as well. Here's more.

New Zealand's ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee.

Henry didn't feature in the West Indies tour throughout after picking up a rib injury during the training sessions ahead of the T20Is. He is the highest wicket-taker for the Kiwis in ODIs played this year. The right-armer has snared 12 scalps at 19.75, with the best figures of 4/36 against the Netherlands. Overall, he has pocketed 110 scalps in 60 ODIs, averaging 25.22.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi hasn't been considered for selection. Also, he hadn't featured in a solitary one-dayer in West Indies. Interestingly, his omission is the only change to the Kiwi squad from the recent tour. Pacer Adam Milne hasn't recovered from an Achilles injury. Meanwhile, Kyle Jamieson is nursing a back injury sustained during the Test series in England.

24-year-old Ben Sears, who is yet to debut in 50-overs cricket, has retained his place in the ODI squad. The right-armer had replaced Henry for the tour of West Indies. He is a promising pace option in Kiwi cricket, given he can clock speeds in excess of 140kmph. As for List A cricket, he has pocketed 28 wickets in 22 outings, averaging 32.82.

Australia enjoy a startling 92-39 win-loss record in the ODI encounters versus NZ (Tied: 7). They lost the 2017 bilateral series by a 2-0 margin. However, the Aussies swept the Kiwis 3-0 in the 2016 home series.

NZ boast a solid 11-1 win-loss record in the ongoing ICC CWC Super League. They are seated fourth with 110 points. As for Australia, they occupy the eighth spot with a 7-5 win record and 70 points in their kitty. The top eight teams, including hosts India, will qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup as of the cut-off date (May 2023).