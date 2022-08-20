Sports

SA beat England: Decoding the ICC World Test Championship table

South Africa hammered England by an innings to clinch a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series. SA now enjoy a Points Percentage (PCT) of 75 in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. They have extended their lead over second-placed Australia (70). England's PCT has depreciated to a mere 31.75. They are seated seventh in the standings. Here's the updated ICC WTC table.

First Test How did the first Test pan out?

On a rain-hit first day, England were 116/6 before perishing for 165. Kagiso Rabada snapped up five wickets to hurt the hosts For England, Ollie Pope scored a fluent half-century. In response, SA managed 289/7 at stumps on Day 2, gaining a lead of 124 runs. After perishing for 326, the SA bowlers bowled brilliantly to hurt England, who had a forgettable outing.

SA SA seated comfortably atop WTC table

Table-toppers SA have bettered their PCT from 71.43 to 75.00. They have 72 points after having mustered five wins and two losses. Australia follow suit (70), with six wins, one loss, and three draws. A belligerent-looking Sri Lanka (53.33) are also in contention for a top-two finish. They have five wins, four losses, and a draw in this period.

England England unmoved despite a colossal defeat

England are still seated seventh in the WTC standings. The Three Lions registered a drop in their PCT from 33.33 to 31.37. They have five wins, eight losses, and four draws in the ongoing cycle. They will face the Proteas in the second Test, commencing on August 25. Post the SA series, England will travel to Pakistan for three Tests scheduled in November-December.

IND, PAK India, Pakistan stay afloat in WTC table

India (52.08) occupy the fourth spot in the WTC table. They will face Bangladesh in December (two Tests) and later host Australia in February-March 2023 (four Tests). Pakistan (51.85) trail their arch-rivals, with four wins, three losses, and two draws. West Indies (50) rank sixth in the standings, having accumulated four wins, three losses, and two draws in this interval.

NZ What is New Zealand's position?

New Zealand, the inaugural WTC champions, have stooped to the eighth spot in the standings after the 3-0 whitewash against England. They have a PCT of 25.93. The Kiwis have won two Tests, besides losing six and drawing one. They will tour Pakistan (two Tests) in December later this year and host Sri Lanka (two Tests) in March 2023.

Information Bangladesh languish at the bottom

Bangladesh saw a dip in their PCT from 14.81 to 13.33 post the 2-0 defeat versus WI. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests in November.