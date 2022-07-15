Sports

England beat India in 2nd ODI; level series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 15, 2022, 12:58 am 2 min read

England bowled well versus India (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat India in the second ODI to level the three-match series 1-1. Batting first, England were folded for 246 in 49 overs. Moeen Ali scored a decisive 47. Yuzvendra Chahal claimed four scalps for the visitors. In response, India (146/10) were blown away with no substance whatsoever. The series is now tied 1-1 and there is everything to play for,

2nd ODI How did the match pan out?

England kept losing wickets at regular intervals before Moeen Ali and David Willey chipped in with valuable runs. Chahal (4/47) was impressive as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya claimed two wickets each. In response, India too lost wickets at crucial junctures. Reece Topley was on fire with the ball. Ravindra Jadeja showed some fight but it wasn't enough.

England Crucial numbers for the England batters

Jason Roy scored a 33-ball 23 . He has 3,856 runs at 40.58. He has surpassed the tally of former England batter Graeme Hick (3,846). Moeen scored the most runs for England (47). He has now raced to 1,980 runs at 25.71. David Willey scored a vital 41, hitting two fours and two sixes. He has gone past 400 ODI runs (439) at 24.39.

Do you know? 14th duck for Rohit in ODIs, 3rd for Pant

Rohit Sharma (0) scored his 14th career ODI duck, including his maiden one versus England. Rishabh Pant scored a five-ball duck as well. He now has three ducks in ODIs.

Chahal A new record for Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of India's bowlers aat the Lord's Cricket Ground. He took four wickets, having dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali. In the process, Chahal became the first-ever Indian bowler to take more than three wickets in an ODI at Lord's. He broke the record of former Indian all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath (3/12).

India Key numbers for the Indian bowlers

Chahal (4/47) has raced to 108 wickets at 26.95. He has steered clear of Umesh Yadav (106) in terms of ODI scalps for India. Mohammed Shami (1/48) has raced to 152 wickets in ODIs. He has steered clear of R Ashwin (151). Hardik Pandya (2/28) has 59 ODI wickets, He has steered clear of former India pacer Debasish Mohanty (57 scalps).

Information Topley shines for England with six wickets

Reece Topley was pick of the bowlers for England. The pacer claimed six scalps and has registered his best bowling figures in ODIs. He now has the best bowling figures for England against India in ODI cricket.