Yuzvendra Chahal claims best figures by an Indian at Lord's

Chahal averages 26.95 in ODI cricket

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of India's bowlers in the second ODI against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. He took four wickets, having dismissed Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Moeen Ali. In the process, Chahal became the first-ever Indian bowler to take more than three wickets in an ODI at the Home of Cricket, Lord's. Here are the key stats.

A spin maestro, Chahal has been a prolific contributor to India's white-ball sides.

He is one of the few leg-spinners who depends upon his leg breaks.

Chahal was left out of the Indian squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, a move that surprised everyone.

However, he shut the critics in IPL 2022.

Chahal has had success in international cricket too lately.

Record Chahal breaks this record of Mohinder Amarnath

As stated, Chahal is now the only Indian man to take over three wickets in an ODI at Lord's. His 4/47 are the best bowling figures by an Indian at the iconic venue in London. He broke the record of former Indian all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, who took 3/12 in the famous 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies.

Information Best ODI figures against England

Chahal registered his career-best ODI figures against England in One-Day Internationals. The leg-spinner has now taken 18 ODI wickets in England. He played his 13th ODI in the nation. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls.

ODIs A look at Chahal's ODI numbers

Chahal has bagged 108 scalps across 63 appearances in 50-over cricket. He averages a laud-worthy 26.95 and has maintained an economy of 5.17. Notably, the leggie has four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in this format. Chahal's best figures read 6/42, which he claimed against Australia in the third and final ODI at MCG in 2019.