SL vs AUS: Dinesh Chandimal surpasses 4,500 career Test runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 10, 2022, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Chandimal smashed his 13th Test ton (Photo credit: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lankan batter Dinesh Chandimal batted valiantly on Day 3 of the second Test versus Australia in Galle. The hosts resumed the day on 184/2 before Chandimal walked in when the score read 186/3. He has been part of two superb partnerships to help the Lankans get pat 400. Chandimal smashed his 13th Test century, besides getting past 4,500 career runs.

Partnerships Chandimal shares two brilliant stands

Chandimal put on an 83-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside veteran Angelo Mathews (52). The two deflated the Aussies and played smart cricket. Thereafter, Chandimal found able support in the form of Kamindu Mendis, who fell after making a well made 137-ball 61. Chandimal hit eight fours and a six to bring up his century. He has looked at ease against the Aussies.

Runs 12th Lankan batter to slam 4,500 Test runs

Chandimal has become the 12th batter to get past 4,500 Test runs. On the way to his century, he has also gotten past former Lankan ace Hashan Tillakaratne in terms of runs in Tests (4,545). Chandimal has smashed 13 centuries and 21 fifties in his Test career to date. He has an average of 40-plus.

Stat attack Decoding his Test numbers

Chandimal has scored 2,296 runs away from home in Tests. He has an average of 40.28, slamming five tons and 13 fifties. He has enjoyed the most success away against Bangladesh, averaging over 70. At neutral venues, he has scored 349 runs at 43.62. He has one ton and two fifties. At home, he has scored 1,900-plus runs, hitting seven centuries and six fifties,

Do you know? 2nd career Test ton versus Australia

Chandimal has gone past 450 runs against the Aussies in Tests. He slammed his second Test century versus Australia. Both of his Test tons against Australia have come at home. He has also gotten past 50 Test fours against Australia.

Information How has the 2nd Test panned out?

Sri Lanka saw Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis score crucial knocks to lay the foundation. The two partnerships today added to Australia's woes. Five batter have fifty-plus scores for SL in this innings. For the Aussies, Nathan Lyon has toiled hard, claiming two wickets.