Sports

India's white-ball regulars likely to miss the West Indies tour

India's white-ball regulars likely to miss the West Indies tour

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 05, 2022, 06:49 pm 1 min read

The ODI series will begin on July 22 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

As per a report in Cricbuzz, a couple of India's white-ball regulars are likely to miss the impending West Indies tour. It is understood that some of the senior players will skip the series, rather than the youngsters. Notably, India play are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against West Indies between July 22 and August 7 in the Caribbean and USA.

Details A look at the key details

According to the report, the BCCI was supposed to announce Team India's squads on the sidelines of the Edgbaston Test. However, the national selectors are yet to finalize the same. It has been learned that the chairman of the Indian selection committee, Chetan Sharma, might talk to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant among others about the series.

Schedule West Indies vs India: Here is the schedule

All three ODIs will be played at Queen's Park Oval on July 22, 24, and 27 respectively. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad) will host the first T20I on July 29. Meanwhile, the second and third T20Is will be held at Warner Park (August 1 and 2). Lauderhill in Florida will host the last two matches on August 6 and 7.