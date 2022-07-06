Sports

ENG vs IND, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and more

ENG vs IND, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 06, 2022, 11:40 am 3 min read

England and India to lock horns in Southampton

England and India are set to be engaged in the white-ball series following the recently-concluded Edgbaston Test. The first of the three-T20I series will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on July 7. Rohit Sharma is back to lead India after recovering from COVID-19. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has replaced Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball skipper after the latter retired from international cricket.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Rose Bowl, Southampton, will host the series opener. It has hosted nine T20Is so far, with the sides defending winning five. The wicket has plenty to offer to both batters and bowlers. Besides, the average first-innings total at this venue is 168 (T20Is). The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (10:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

India have a slender lead over England as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 19 matches, with India winning 10. Meanwhile, England have claimed nine victories. Interestingly, both sides have won eight matches each in the bilateral series. India won the last T20I series between two nations in March 2021 (3-2).

Information India have won last three bilateral T20I series vs England

India have won the last three bilateral T20I series against England (2-1 in 2017, 2-1 in 2018, and 3-2 in 2021). They last lost to England in September 2014 when the latter won the one-off T20I at home.

India Indian players from Ireland series to play in 1st T20I

The squad for the first T20I in England includes the majority of players from the Ireland series. However, Rohit will lead the side in place of Hardik Pandya, who led India to a 2-0 win against the Irishmen. Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

England Jos Buttler to lead England

Buttler is set to begin his captaincy stint after the retirement of Morgan. He will likely open the innings alongside Jason Roy. Besides, England have the services of stars Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, and Chris Jordan. Probable XI: Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen, Livingstone, Harry Brook, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.

Performers Key numbers of Buttler and Chahal

Buttler has been on a roll in 2022. His last five scores read 106* (T20 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore), 39 (T20 vs Gujarat Titans), 162* (ODI vs Netherlands), 86* (ODI vs Netherlands), and 42 (T20 vs Lancashire). Earlier this year, Yuzvendra Chahal became India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The leg-spinner can become the first Indian bowler to take 80 T20I wickets.