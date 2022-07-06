Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur reaches semi-finals after beating Marie Bouzkova

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 06, 2022, 12:59 am 2 min read

Jabeur has reached the Wimbledon semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Ons Jabeur has reached the semi-finals of the 2022 Wimbledon after beating Marie Bouzkova in three sets (3-6, 6-1, 6-1). Jabeur will face Tatjana Maria in the semis. Earlier, Maria overcame Jule Niemeier in the quarters, winning 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. Meanwhile, Jabeur has reached the semi-finals at a major for the first time. Here we decode the key details.

Numbers Key numbers for Jabeur

Jabeur dropped a set in the ongoing 2022 Wimbledon event for the first time. She has raced to a 35-9 win-loss record in 2022. Jabeur is seeking her third title win this season. This was the first meeting between Jabeur and Bouzkova. Jabeur, who had reached the quarters here last season, has a 9-4 win-loss record. Overall in Slams, Jabeur's tally reads 31-20.

Do you know? Bouzkova has a 7-13 win-loss record at Slams

Bouzkova now has a 26-10 win-loss record this year. She has a 5-3 record at Wimbledon, marking her maiden quarter-final appearance at a Slam. Overall, her tally at Slam events read as 7-13.

Stats Key stats from the Jabeur versus Bouzkova match

As per WTA, Jabeur hit 30 winners to 27 unforced errors. She also won eight straight games from 2-1 in the second set. After dropping serve at love in the fifth game of the third set, Jabeur rebounded to win eight of the last nine points. Notably, Jabeur made two double faults but converted six of the nine break points.

Do you know? Jabeur to face Maria in the last four

Jabeur will face first-time semi-finalist Tatjana Maria for a spot in the Wimbledon final. They'll play for the first time in four years. Jabeur has a 2-1 win-loss record against Maria, including two qualifying matches.