2022 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic reaches semis after beating Jannik Sinner

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 05, 2022, 09:55 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic was tested by Jannik Sinner (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

World number three Novak Djokovic has reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon with a victory over Jannik Sinner on Tuesday. The Djoker lost the first two sets before making a comeback to win the remaining three. With this victory, Djokovic now owns a 26-match winning streak on the London lawns as a three-time defending champion. Djokovic prevailed 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Numbers Key numbers for the Djoker

This was the second career meeting between Djokovic and Sinner. The Serb has a 2-0 record after having earlier beaten Sinner at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2021. The Djoker sealed his 84th win at Wimbledon. He has now equaled Jimmy Connors in terms of matches won at Wimbledon (84) and is only behind Roger Federer (105). His overall tally at Slams is 332-47.

2022 How has Djokovic fared in 2022?

Djokovic has raced to a 21-5 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to Wimbledon, Djokovic was ousted at Roland Garros by Rafael Nadal in the quarters. He won the Italian Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. In Madrid, he was beaten in the semis and before that he suffered a loss in the final of the Serbian Open. He also lost in the quarters in Dubai.

Wimbledon Djokovic is aiming to win a 7th Wimbledon crown

Djokovic won his third consecutive Wimbledon crown in 2021 and a sixth overall. Besides winning the tournament in 2018, 2019, and 2021, he was crowned champion in 2011, 2014, and 2015. He now has the third-most Wimbledon titles after Roger Federer (8), Pete Sampras (7), and William Renshaw (7). Djokovic could emulate Sampras and Renshaw this time.

Do you know? Another quarter-final exit for Sinner

Djokovic is into his 43rd semi-final across Slam events, including 11 times at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Sinner has now exited in three quarter-final appearances at Slams (also 2022 Australian Open and 2021 French Open). He now has a 4-2 win-loss record at Wimbledon and 22-11 overall.

Tourney Djokovic's run in the tourney

Djokovic beat Soonwoo Kwon in the first round (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4). In the second round, he overcame Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2. In the third round, Djokovic tamed fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4. He overcame Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. And now, he came from behind to edge past an in-form Sinner.