Revealing Novak Djokovic's fitness secrets

Jun 23, 2022

Novak Djokovic is one of the top tennis players in the world.

Novak Djokovic is a Serbian tennis player who has set a benchmark for younger professional players through his exemplary defensive skills along with tireless running and retrieving. Djokovic has been on top of his game for years and his fitness has played a major part in it. Curious to know the secrets behind his fitness and well-being? Here is all you need to know.

Context Here is what our expert says

Novak Djokovic is one of the elite athletes of this world and his dietary and exercise regimen goes a long way to maintain fitness and prevent injuries for a long career.

Stretching and warm up exercises are a proven way to reduce sports related injuries.

Fitness pod used by Djokovic consists of a personal pod fitted with a whole body massager and sauna.

Yoga Djokovic is a yoga enthusiast

Known as the most flexible tennis player, Djokovic loves doing yoga and his social media accounts are proof of that. Before starting his tennis practice or before a match, he practices a few yoga poses like the downward dog or cobra to strengthen his hips and lower back. Djokovic claims that yoga helps to manage stress, relieve sore muscles, and offer resistance to injury.

Warm up He starts his training with stretching exercises

In order to get relief from accumulated muscle stiffness, Djokovic starts his training routine with plenty of stretching exercises. He does a light run or a bike ride to warm up before proceeding with his dynamic stretching routine. Next, he does inverted hamstring stretches, squat thrusts, jumping jacks, reverse lunges with backward reach, lunges with side bends, inchworms, low side-to-side lunges, etc.

Weight training Djokovic also does weight and resistance training

After having his lunch and recovering from his morning tennis practice, Djokovic heads to the gym during the afternoon to practice weight and resistance training. This helps to build his shoulder and arm strength. He does a lot of push-ups, tricep pulldowns, bench presses, and pull-ups. Djokovic immediately takes a protein drink after the exercise session and then goes for a 90-minute hitting session.

Recovery He is a firm believer in foam rolling

Djokovic is extremely careful about recovery and makes sure that he does not miss his routine massage. He loves the technique of foam rolling and it's a major part of his pre and post-match recovery routine. His foam roller exercises include hamstrings and quadriceps roll, calf and shoulder roll, and lower and upper back roll. He also spends time inside a fitness pod.

Food intake He consumes a lot of good proteins and carbs

Djokovic eats a balanced diet that comprises adequate amounts of good proteins and good carbs. Some protein-rich foods he consumes include fish, seeds, legumes, nuts, and lentils. He has good carbs in the form of rice pasta and gluten-free crackers and bread. Djokovic also eats a lot of fiber and fresh fruits. Sugary food and dairy products are a complete no-no in his diet.