5 healthy drinks that improve digestion

Written by Sneha Das Jun 02, 2022, 11:39 am 2 min read

If you feel uncomfortable, or queasy after a heavy lunch or feast, then there are high chances that your food is not digested properly. In order to help your body break down the food properly, include some healthy digestive drinks in your diet. These drinks not only promote digestion but also keep your digestive tract healthy. Here are five such drinks you can try.

#1 Ginger tea

Ginger is extremely effective in strengthening your digestive system and preventing indigestion issues like heartburn, stomach ache, and acidity. The root of ginger stimulates the flow of saliva and the production of bile and gastric juice which helps to break down the food we eat and promote digestion. You can have warm ginger tea with some honey on an empty stomach in the morning.

#2 Chamomile tea

Packed with antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties, chamomile tea helps in proper digestion. It reduces body spasms, especially in the intestines and stomach that helps to alleviate abdominal gas and stomach pain associated with it. It keeps constipation at bay by calming down gut muscles and speeding up the time between your meals and bowel movement. You can consume one cup of chamomile tea daily.

#3 Chia seed drink

Packed with fiber, chia seeds are beneficial for your digestive system. It acts as a great prebiotic and helps your stomach to produce good bacteria and ensure the effective functioning of your digestive tract. These seeds are easy to digest and enable your body to make good use of their nutrients. Soak chia seeds in water and consume them on an empty stomach.

#4 Kombucha

Kombucha is basically a fizzy sweet and sour drink that is made with tea, fermented yeast, and bacteria. Rich in essential probiotics, this refreshing drink helps your gut function effectively and boosts your immune system. It helps to improve your digestive function, reduce inflammation, and regulate your bowel movements. You can consume this drink before or after a meal for healthy digestion.

#5 Coconut water

A refreshing drink during the summers, coconut water helps to take care of your digestive system and prevents bloating. Packed with essential nutrients and chlorides, magnesium, electrolytes, potassium, protein, and sodium, it can be served to your kids as well to promote digestion. The L-arginine in coconut water helps your kidneys to eliminate the harmful toxins from the food and beverages you consume.