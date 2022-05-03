Lifestyle

5 delicious recipes using cinnamon

The aromatic fragrance and warm-sweet flavor of cinnamon can instantly amp up any sweet or savory dish. Extracted from the inner bark of various tree species of Cinnamomum, it is one of the first spices that was used in the ancient centuries. Packed with antioxidants and antibiotic properties, cinnamon also comes with a host of health benefits. Here are five recipes using cinnamon.

#1 Cinnamon rolls

Mix together flour, cinnamon powder, sugar, baking powder, and butter. Add milk and mix well to form a smooth dough. Mix together butter, powdered sugar, and cinnamon powder in another bowl. Roll the dough, and spread the cinnamon mixture evenly over it. Cut small strips and roll them nicely. Place them on a greased tray and bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm and crispy.

#2 Cinnamon oatmeal muffins

These muffins are healthy, wholesome, and loaded with fiber, antioxidants, and protein. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Mix together flour, sugar, oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Whisk together unsweetened yogurt, egg, vanilla extract, and oil in another bowl and combine them with the dry ingredients. Place the batter into the muffin tin and bake for 15 minutes. Let it cool and serve.

#3 Cinnamon pancakes

These soft and fluffy pancakes with a nice aroma of cinnamon are perfect to whip up for your Sunday morning breakfast. Mix together refined flour, baking powder, and cinnamon powder. Add vanilla essence, oil, water, milk, and melted butter to the dry ingredients and combine everything well. Keep aside. Cook the pancake batter until golden brown. Top it with maple syrup and serve warm.

#4 Cinnamon cookies

Mix together butter and sugar until fluffy. Add vanilla extract and egg to it and mix well. Whisk together cinnamon powder, baking powder, and flour in another bowl and combine it with the wet mixture. Chill for one hour. Roll the dough into small balls and coat them in a cinnamon-sugar mix. Place them on a cookie tray and bake for 10-12 minutes. Enjoy!

#5 Cinnamon rice

If you are bored with eating plain rice, then add some cinnamon to it to give it a nice warm flavor. Cook onion, cloves, and cinnamon in butter. Add long-grained rice to it and mix well. Add cinnamon stick, bay leaf, salt, pepper, raisins, and water, and bring to a boil. Cook for 10-15 minutes more. Season with salt, and pepper, and serve hot.