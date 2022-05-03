Lifestyle

Eid ul Fitr: Significance, date and celebrations

Written by Lahari Basu May 03, 2022, 09:36 am 2 min read

Eid is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Growing up in a cosmopolitan city with people from various communities and religions around, I have had a wide exposure to varied cultures, food, and rituals. Eid being one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India is extremely popular. A government holiday followed by a biryani treat from our colleagues--it is a day rejoiced by millions across the country.

#1 What is Eid ul Fitr?

Eid ul Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide after the month-long period of Ramadan when one fasts from dawn to dusk. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. It is the first day of Shawwal in the Islamic calendar; but is not always the same Gregorian day, as start of the lunar month varies.

#2 What happens on Eid?

Eid ul-Fitr has a particular prayer ritual (salat) that consists of two units mostly performed in an open field or a large hall. It may only be performed in congregation and has Takbirs--raising hands to the ears saying "Allāhu ʾAkbar." Based on different schools, the number of Takbirs recommended is different. Eid ul-Fitr is also called "Meethi Eid."

The Islamic lunar calendar is marked by sighting the crescent moon. Since lunar months are shorter than solar months, the sighting of the crescent moon varies. So, the date of Ramzan and Eid also varies. Eid is celebrated on different days in different countries. If the crescent moon is visible, chaand raat is marked in the evening after the last Ramadan fast.

#4 What's in the feast?

Decadent dishes and heart-warming desserts are a major part of the Eid feast. Some common dishes would be sewaiyan, halwa, and shermal. After a month-long fasting session, everyone wants to rejoice and celebrate the holy day with good food and drinks. Biryani, bhuna gosht, kebabs, sheer kurma, shahi tukda, and the likes of royal dishes are prepared at home and shared with guests.