Meethi Eid: 5 mouth-watering traditional delicacies

Meethi Eid is incomplete without these delicious and traditional recipes.

With the sacred month of Ramzan coming to an end, the Muslim community is all set to celebrate Meethi Eid or Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Roza (fasting). This year, Meethi Eid will likely start on May 2 in the evening and end on the evening of May 3. Lavish feasts, mainly mouth-watering desserts, form a major part of the occasion.

#1 Rose sharbat

Rose sharbat is a part of Eid festivities and is also great for this time of the year since it cools down the body and protects us from this intense heat. Boil 250 grams of rose petals in water. Keep it aside for six hours. Now add sugar to it and bring to a boil. Add this syrup to water to make the sharbat.

#2 Phirni

Phirni is a sweet and creamy pudding that is perfect for Eid. Blend rice to form a coarse paste. Boil milk and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Add rice paste, stir well, and simmer for five minutes. Boil the milk till the rice gets cooked. Add saffron milk, cardamom powder, and sugar and mix well. Garnish with chopped nuts and serve chilled.

#3 Kimami sewaiyan

Roast dry sewai and keep aside. Fry fox nuts, dry fruits, coconut in ghee and keep aside. Add sugar, khoya, and water to a pan and mix well till thick. Add milk and boil for some time. Add dry fruits mixture and roasted sewai and cook for four-five minutes. Add green cardamom powder and mix well. Garnish with cashews, almonds, and raisins, and serve.

#4 Biryani

Marinate chicken with curd, salt, red chili powder, ginger-garlic paste, sauteed brown onions, cinnamon, cloves, mace, lemon juice, mint leaves, green chili paste, cardamom powder, and cumin. Now cook the chicken in some ghee. Layer semi-cooked rice and chicken along with clarified butter. Cover the sides of the pan with a sticky dough, cover the lid, and slow cook for 25 minutes. Enjoy!

#5 Mutton Shami Kebab

Add cinnamon stick, mace, bay leaf, green cardamoms, black peppercorns, brown cardamom, and cloves to hot ghee. Add mutton keema, salt, red chili powder, soaked chana dal, water, and pressure cook. Grind and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Add onion, green chili, and lime juice to the paste and mix well. Make flat balls from the dough, refrigerate for 10 minutes and shallow-fry the kebabs.